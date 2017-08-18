Man taken unconscious to hospital after car accident on Scotts Road

SINGAPORE - A man was taken unconscious to hospital after a vehicular accident outside Royal Plaza on Scotts at 9.30pm on Friday (Aug 18).

Photos posted on Facebook by user Supper Jimmy showed ambulances and police cars at the scene, and blood on the ground as bystanders gathered.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet at 10pm that there was an accident on Scotts Road, towards Claymore Hill, after Orchard Road.

The Straits Times understands that a man who was injured in the accident was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

According to Facebook user Supper Jimmy, the accident caused congestion from Paterson Hill and Tanglin Road to Scotts Road.