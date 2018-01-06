Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Thomson Road

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving collided with another at a junction in Thomson Road on Saturday morning (Jan 6).

Straits Times reader Matthew Carabott was walking by the junction of Toa Payoh Rise and Thomson Road when he saw the aftermath of the accident.

"There was a police motorcycle on the scene, and a tow truck removing one of the cars that was seriously damaged," said Mr Carabott, a 34-year-old agricultural scientist.

He added that the other vehicle that remained was blocking part of the road and causing traffic congestion.

The police told ST that the accident involving two cars occurred at around 9.50am.

"One of the car drivers, a 48-year-old man, was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," said the police spokesman.

He is believed to have suffered chest pains. Police investigations are ongoing.