Man taken to hospital after crashing car into tree in Brickland Road

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old driver was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree in Brickland Road on Wednesday morning (April 11).

Photos posted on Facebook by Mah Ken Jie show a white vehicle with its front badly damaged. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers are also pictured on the scene.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a car in Brickland Road towards Bukit Batok Avenue 5 at 5.10am.

"The car driver, a 57-year-old man, was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital," said a police spokesman.

SCDF responded at 5.15am and took him to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

ST understands that the man is believed to have skidded and crashed into a tree.

The incident comes three days after a Lexus sports car driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a lamp post outside a church in Changi Road.