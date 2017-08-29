Man subdued by police officers after standoff in Bendemeer

SINGAPORE - A man was subdued by police officers after putting up a struggle in a standoff at Bendemeer on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The Straits Times understands that the police were first called to the scene when a person called the police to say someone was damaging potted plants there.

Initially, just two officers were dispatched but back-up was later called for, ST understands.

A video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp shows a police officer confronting the man with what appears to be a taser at Blocks 33 and 34, Bendemeer Road, around 12.40pm.

"Down, I said, down!" shouts the policeman in the video, but the man does not comply.

Another officer comes to his aid and tries to subdue the man, but he puts up a struggle.

He is eventually pinned down by four officers.

Four other police officers are shown at the scene shortly after.

ST has contacted the police for more information.