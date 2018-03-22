Man sent to hospital, neighbours evacuated after fire along corridor in North Bridge Road flat

SINGAPORE - A man in his 20s was sent to the hospital after items placed in the common corridor, including a motorised wheelchair, caught fire along the common corridor of a flat in North Bridge Road on Wednesday (March 21).

The fire, which happened at the seventh storey of Block 8 at around 9.15am, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Thursday.

When the fire occurred, neighbours were told to evacuate, while a 20-year-old man was inside the unit. He was getting ready to head out when he noticed smoke entering the unit, the man's cousin, Mr Gerald Oh, told The Straits Times.

"He peeked outside the unit to check and saw the fire, and then he called the SCDF," said Mr Oh, 19, a polytechnic student.

The man then tried to escape by using a wet towel to cover his face, but was trapped in some cables, said Mr Oh. He was later rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers, he told ST.

An SCDF spokesman said officers responded to a fire involving items placed along a corridor on the seventh floor of 8, North Bridge Road, at about 9.17am on Wednesday.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet, the spokesman added.

A man in his 20s was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to a neighbour quoted by Shin Min Daily News, there were two wheelchairs placed in the common corridor, outside the owner's unit.

Mr Oh told ST that this was because the one-room rental unit is too small to accommodate the wheelchairs.

He added that his parents, the main caregivers for his grandmother who also lives in the unit, were about to meet with representatives from the Housing Board regarding the size of the apartment when the fire occurred.