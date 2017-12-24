Man repairing pothole on West Coast Highway killed in crash

The 33-year-old construction worker was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics on Friday.
A construction worker was killed in an accident while reportedly repairing a pothole on the West Coast Highway on Friday.

Photos posted on Facebook page Safety Watch - SG show a man lying on the road, with paramedics attending to him.

The police told The Sunday Times yesterday that they were alerted to an accident involving two lorries and a truck along West Coast Highway, towards Jalan Buroh, at 4.49pm on Friday.

A 33-year-old man was found motionless and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

ST understands that the construction worker, an Indian national, had been repairing a pothole in the road. A lorry and a truck were stationary on the road at the time.

The worker, who was finishing up his work and clearing safety cones, was about to return to the lorry when a third vehicle, another lorry, approached the two stationary vehicles.

However, it could not stop in time and crashed into the truck, which surged forward and hit the worker.

He was declared dead on the spot, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 51-year-old man, was taken to National University Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

