Man on bicycle arrested for molesting two women

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of outrage of modesty.

The first case was on Nov 8, when a 55-year-old woman told police she had been molested by a man on a bicycle, along Thomson Road at about 8am.

Another 46-year-old woman later reported on Nov 11, that she had also been molested by a man on a bicycle, this time along Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

Tanglin Police Division officers arrested the man near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Nov 15, after extensive follow-up investigations.

Investigations against the man are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of the offence of outrage of modesty under section 354(1) of the Penal Code, chapter 224, can be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of those punishments.