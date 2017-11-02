Man nabbed for stealing milk powder from various supermarkets

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of milk powder thefts from supermarkets.

The police said it had received several reports of such thefts from various supermarkets since Monday (Oct 30).

Tanglin Police Division officers immediately conducted follow-up investigations after receiving the reports, leading to the suspect's arrest on Wednesday.

Anyone found guilty of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code, can be jailed up to seven years and fined.