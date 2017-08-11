Man missing after driving car into condo pool

A driver who drove a car into a condominium swimming pool on Tuesday night is still missing, after he hurriedly left the scene following the accident.

Photographs showed the car's front tyres slightly in the water at the pool at SkyPark Residences, an executive condominium in Sembawang Crescent.

The car was towed out of the pool by a truck at about 1am on Wednesday. Eyewitnesses told The Straits Times that the dashboard lights and radio had been left switched on in the vehicle.

A woman who claimed to be a passenger in the car was seen making several phone calls, and told residents who approached her that the male driver had left to get help, although he was not seen for the rest of the night.

Police have categorised the incident as a case of rash act, and investigations are ongoing.

