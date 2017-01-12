Man locks himself in flat for hours at Marsiling Road stand-off

SINGAPORE - A man was arrested on Wednesday (Jan 11) after locking himself in a Marsiling flat for hours.

Police said that they were alerted to a case of rash act and theft at Block 180C, Marsiling Road, at 6.28pm.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case.

He was holed up in a unit on the 11th floor and arrested at about 11.30pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 8.50pm.

One inflatable life pack and two rescue mats were deployed as precautionary measures, SCDF said.

Police reinforcements arrived at around 9pm and officers were stationed from the 10th to 14th floors of the block, the Chinese evening daily said.

Residents said that the man threw objects from the window, including glass. One neighbour told police that the man stole a ladder from her home before locking himself in.

The area was cordoned off, and his fiance came to speak to him but he did not budge.

Five hours into the stand-off, the man was brought down on a stretcher, Shin Min said.

SCDF sent one fire engine, one Red Rhino, two fire bikes and one ambulance and two support vehicles to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.