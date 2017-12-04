Man leads police on car chase after being stopped for using phone while driving

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man who was stopped by traffic police on Sunday (Dec 3) for using his phone while driving led the police on a car chase from the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), ending up in Woodlands where he was arrested.

The man had been stopped along the BKE around 8am, the police told The Straits Times on Monday. He refused to comply with a traffic police officer's instructions to stop.

Instead, he sped off. ST understands he drove from the BKE to the Seletar Expressway and eventually stopped at Block 335, Woodlands Street 32.

Once there, he exited his vehicle and fled barefoot, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Monday.

When apprehended by the police, he put up a struggle, injuring a 31-year-old traffic police officer in the process.

The officer was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for minor injuries, the police said.

The 35-year-old male driver was arrested for traffic- and custom-related offences.

A search of his vehicle uncovered contraband cigarettes, Wanbao reported. It added that the man was bound for Woodlands Checkpoint when he was stopped by the traffic police.

Police investigations are ongoing.