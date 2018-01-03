Malaysian motorcyclist killed in accident on PIE

SINGAPORE - A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday morning (Jan 3).

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle at 6.54am on Wednesday. The accident occurred along the PIE towards Tuas, after the Upper Jurong Road exit.

ST understands that the man was Malaysian and that no other vehicle was involved in the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at 6.55am and paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A photo of the aftermath posted on a traffic news channel on Telegram shows a blue tent at the extreme right lane, with traffic cones marking off the lane.

The Land Transport Authority said on its traffic news Twitter account that the accident caused congestion up to Upper Jurong Road, Pioneer Road North and Jalan Bahar. It advised motorists to avoid lane 1.

Police investigations are ongoing.