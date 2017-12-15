Man jailed 12 weeks for taking upskirt videos

A man who took upskirt videos of five women was jailed for 12 weeks yesterday.

Chia Yew Boon, 50, who is unemployed, admitted to three charges of insulting the modesty of a woman on public transport in June last year.

On June 3 last year, Chia used his mobile phone to record two videos of a woman's thighs and underwear when she was on an MRT train travelling between Woodlands and Pioneer stations.

Later that day, he was on a bus when he recorded two videos of a student in school attire.

Three days later, while on a train travelling between Jurong East and Clementi MRT stations, he took an upskirt video of a 33-year-old woman.

A 25-year-old commuter saw him doing that and demanded to check Chia's mobile phone. When Chia refused to hand it over, the commuter alerted the victim.

Both of them confronted Chia and demanded to check his phone but he denied taking any video and refused to let them check the phone.

They told Chia to alight and SMRT staff later called the police. Chia was arrested.

Two other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

Chia, who has two children, could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined on each charge of insulting a woman's modesty.

Elena Chong