Man investigated by police for falsely reporting that he was robbed

SINGAPORE - A 50-year-old man is under investigation by the police, after he allegedly lodged a false report about being robbed.

He had lodged a report on Friday (Aug 11) at about 10.52am, claiming to have been robbed of $280 of cash along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division carried out extensive enquiries, but found several inconsistencies during investigations.

They eventually established that the man had provided false information to the police. Investigations against him are ongoing.

The police would like to remind the public that its resources are better used to deal with real crimes and emergencies, rather than investigating false reports or misinformation.

Those who lodge false reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law.

Anyone convicted of giving information they know is false to a public servant, shall be jailed up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.