Man injured in 3-vehicle crash near Changi Airport that causes massive jam

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old car driver was taken to a clinic at Changi Airport after he was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Airport Boulevard on Friday night (April 20).

Photos of a taxi and two cars, damaged from a crash, circulated online.

The collision appeared to occur across at least two lanes.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to the accident in Airport Boulevard, towards Terminal 1, at 10.37pm on Friday.

"One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Raffles Medical at Terminal 3," said the police spokesman.

ST understands that the collision occurred as one of the vehicles did not manage to brake in time.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to the accident in a tweet on its traffic news channel at around 11pm. It advised motorists to avoid the left lane.

The jam lasted at least an hour.

Police investigations are ongoing.