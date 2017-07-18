Man injured after crashing car into garbage collection point at Ang Mo Kio carpark

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after reportedly crashing his car, a white Honda Vezel, into a rubbish collection point in Ang Mo Kio on Monday (July 17).

The police said they were alerted to the accident at an open air carpark along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 - near Block 128 - at 1.31pm.

The man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, a spokesman added.

According to citizen journalism website Stomp, the driver had lost control of his vehicle while in the carpark.

Photos of the accident's aftermath showed that the car had crashed through a metal hoarding and into a pile of trash.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene. Its officers assisted the man in leaving his vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.