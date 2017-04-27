Man hurt in car explosion

A man in his 40s suffered burns on his chest and limbs after a car exploded in a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 yesterday. He was later taken to Singapore General Hospital. A video put up on Facebook showed the man crying in pain, with
PHOTO: JASON LIM/SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FB
A man in his 40s suffered burns on his chest and limbs after a car exploded in a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 yesterday.

He was later taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A video put up on Facebook showed the man crying in pain, with his black T-shirt in tatters after the incident. Police officers and a member of the public were seen tending to him.

The car appeared to be severely damaged, with its front right door and its boot blown off.

The Straits Times understands that the explosion was due to contents inside the car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched an ambulance and a fire engine to the scene.

