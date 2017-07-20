Man held over shooting of pellets at bridal cars

A 49-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly shooting pellets at a group of wedding revellers in Woodlands early this month.

The Straits Times understands that metal pellets had been found at the scene of the incident, a service road near Block 762, Woodlands Avenue 6, on July 1.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place around 7am.

The suspect, who lives in Woodlands Circle, was questioned by police at his home at Block 764A yesterday afternoon.

Two packets of ball bearings, a bottle of plastic pellets, a packet of slingshot bands, a catapult and a toy tank which is able to shoot projectiles were seized, said the police in a statement.

ST understands that the man, who has been identified as Samuel Tan Joo Soon, is believed to have shot the projectiles using a catapult from his Housing Board flat on the fifth floor.

The pellets hit two cars that were in the area to fetch the bride.

POLICE CAME A-CALLING We were asleep when the incident took place. The police came by on the day (of the incident) to check out the view from our flat. His front door is usually open around 6am. A NEIGHBOUR, who declined to be named. She said the suspect lives with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, and appears not to have been working for five to six years.

Yesterday, after his arrest, he was taken back to the scene, in hand and leg restraints, dressed in a green T-shirt and bermudas.

His alleged offences are the possession of an item of arms without a licence, committing a rash act, mischief and possession of a dangerous instrument, added the police.

On the morning of July 1, seven best men drove five cars there to escort the bride. While they were playing gatecrashing games downstairs, one of the bridesmaids heard a shooting sound. That was when the best men realised that two of the cars had been damaged. The vehicles were hit by pellets, believed to be the sort used in air guns, on the windscreens and frames.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A neighbour, who declined to be identified, said the suspect lives with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, and seems not to have been working for five to six years.

"We were asleep when the incident took place. The police came by on the day (of the incident) to check out the view from our flat. His front door is usually open around 6am," she said.

When approached, the bride's family declined comment.

Airsoft guns or any other guns which shoot pellets using compressed gas are regulated as arms under the Arms and Explosives Act.

If found guilty of possession, the man may be fined up to $5,000 for every gun and be jailed up to three years.

If found guilty of mischief, he may be jailed up to two years and fined.

For committing a rash act, he may be jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500.