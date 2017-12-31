Man held for stabbing woman in Geylang

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old woman in Geylang yesterday.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, the police said in a statement yesterday evening.

The stabbing took place in Lorong 16 Geylang and the police received a report at 11.49am.

The Sunday Times understands that the woman is the man's wife. She was walking along the road with another man and had just parted ways with him when the incident occurred.

It is understood that she was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. The man also snatched her handbag before running away. The police arrested him in Guillemard Road at around 12.15pm.

The woman, who was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, is believed to be in a stable condition.

