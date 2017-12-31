Man held for stabbing woman in Geylang

The 26-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen in Lorong 16 Geylang yesterday morning.
The 26-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen in Lorong 16 Geylang yesterday morning.
Published
1 hour ago
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 26-year-old woman in Geylang yesterday.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon, the police said in a statement yesterday evening.

The stabbing took place in Lorong 16 Geylang and the police received a report at 11.49am.

The Sunday Times understands that the woman is the man's wife. She was walking along the road with another man and had just parted ways with him when the incident occurred.

It is understood that she was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. The man also snatched her handbag before running away. The police arrested him in Guillemard Road at around 12.15pm.

The woman, who was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, is believed to be in a stable condition.

Ng Hui Wen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 31, 2017, with the headline 'Man held for stabbing woman in Geylang'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch