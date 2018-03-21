Man fined $31,000 for breaching 7 AVA pet shop licensing conditions

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old man was on Wednesday (March 21) fined $31,000 for breaching the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority's (AVA's) pet shop licensing conditions and for failure in duty of care.

Aw Ying Liang, who is the licensee of Fatty Paws Pet Shop in Serangoon Road, was also issued a two-month disqualification order from operating any animal-related business.

AVA was first alerted in March last year to a case where a puppy bought from Fatty Paws Pet Shop died of parvovirus, a contagious viral illness that affects dogs, especially puppies.

After investigation, AVA found that Aw had failed in duty of care as he did not bring the puppy for veterinary treatment. He had also breached seven pet shop licensing conditions related to vaccination and traceability.

On top of this, Aw failed on three occasions to comply with AVA's written notices asking him to report to the investigation officer to give his statement.

Instead, he could not be contacted, AVA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aw was charged for failure to comply with AVA's written notice to be present for investigation.

This charge was taken into consideration in the sentencing.

Those convicted of failure in duty of care in the course of conducting an animal-related business can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $40,000 on the first conviction.

For breaching AVA's pet shop licensing conditions, licensees can be fined up to $5,000.

Those who refuse or fail to comply with an AVA written notice without reasonable excuse can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

AVA in its statement said safeguarding animal welfare is a shared responsibility.

"While AVA continues to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and enforced, the public can play a part by being vigilant," it said.

Those who know about errant pet shops or animal cruelty cases can report them to AVA via its website or on its 24-hour hotline on 1800-476-1600.

Evidence in the form of photos or videos would help investigations, and all information shared with AVA will be held in strict confidence.