Man filmed rushing to extinguish taxi fire in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A man was filmed trying to douse flames that had erupted on the bonnet of a Comfort taxi in Bukit Batok last Friday afternoon (March 30).

On Wednesday night, Facebook user Evina Fynn Quek posted several videos and photos of the fire in a bid to highlight the man's actions.

Describing the man as the "hero of the day", she said in the post that he was on his way to the mosque for Friday prayers, when he heard a few loud explosions from the taxi.

He then rushed over with a fire extinguisher when "nobody even (dared) to go near the cab", she said.

The man could be seen in a video pointing the extinguisher at close distance to the taxi, which had angry orange flames on its bonnet.

Soon after, a few men were seen running towards the taxi with pails of water as well.

Ms Quek explained that the men came from a nearby multistorey carpark, where they had been washing their cars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire involving a taxi along the road near Block 239 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 1pm.

"The fire was extinguished by SCDF using two compressed air foam backpacks," it said.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 55-year-old civil servant, who wanted to be known as Mrs Wang, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News last Friday that she noticed a burning smell from her 10th storey flat at a nearby block.

She said that the fire caught the attention of many residents but the driver was not around at the time.