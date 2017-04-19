Man escapes with minor injury after car crushed by trailer in Tuas tunnel

Photos circulating on WhatsApp showed the left side of the car wedged underneath the trailer.PHOTO: ST READER
Photos circulating on WhatsApp showed the left side of the car wedged underneath the trailer.PHOTO: ST READER
Published
3 hours ago
Updated
11 min ago
mklee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A driver escaped with a minor injury after his car was crushed by a trailer in the Tuas tunnel on Wednesday (April 19) afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (towards Tuas) at around 3pm.

A 45-year-old man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to a police spokesman. He is understood to have suffered a cut. 

The Straits Times understands that the trailer had been travelling on the extreme left lane of the tunnel when the car in front slowed abruptly. 

The trailer driver, who was unable to brake in time, was forced to swerve to the right and ended up colliding with the victim's car. 

Its right half had mounted a ledge on the side of the tunnel.

SCDF dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

