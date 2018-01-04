Man dies in accident on PIE

PHOTO: SG ROAD BLOCKS/TRAFFIC NEWS/TELEGRAM
A man in his 30s died in a traffic accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) early yesterday morning, a spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The SCDF was alerted to the accident on the PIE, towards Tuas, after Upper Jurong Road, at 6.55am, the spokesman told The Straits Times.

The accident is believed to have involved a motorcycle.

The Land Transport Authority said on its traffic news Twitter account that the accident caused congestion up to Upper Jurong Road, Pioneer Road North and Jalan Bahar.

