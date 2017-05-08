Man claims Bedok wet market vendor hit him with basket, both men taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Two men, aged 54 and 70, were taken to hospital after the latter allegedly attacked the younger man with a basket at a Bedok wet market on Saturday (May 6) night.

The police told The Straits Times on Monday that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 16 Bedok South Road at 11.38pm on Saturday.

The two men were taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, with minor injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The stall vendor, who gave his name as Mr Chen, said he was closing his stall for the day when the elderly man lifted the canvas covering his stall, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday.

Mr Chen, who has operated his stall at the Block 16 Bedok South Market and Food Centre for at least 20 years, said he asked the 70-year-old man what he was doing.

In response, the older man allegedly grabbed a vegetable basket and brought it down on Mr Chen's head.

According to Mr Chen, the man hit his head with the basket thrice until his left eye started to bleed.

The stall vendor then fled and shouted for help, and two men who were nearby came to help subdue the 70-year-old.

The police said they are looking into the matter.