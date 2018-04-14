Man arrested for suspected involvement in bomb threats

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of anonymous bomb threats.

In a statement released on Friday (April 13), the police revealed that they have been receiving several reports of envelopes containing anonymous bomb threats being received by several establishments, which include various government buildings, hotels and convenience stores.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division conducted enquiries and forensic examinations and arrested the man on Friday.

Investigations revealed that the man is suspected to have sent out at least five envelopes containing such bomb threats, with no intention or means to carry out the threats.

The police said he will be charged in court on Saturday (April 14) with criminal intimidation by anonymous communication under Section 507 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up 9 years or a fine, or both.

The police added that they treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm.