Man arrested for robbing mobile phone shop in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of robbery along Bukit Batok Street 31 on Monday (Aug 14).

He had entered a mobile phone shop and told the staff member he had a knife in his bag, before getting away with a mobile phone.

Upon receiving a report at about 3.30pm, officers from Jurong Police Division responded and arrested the suspect in the vicinity quickly.

He had a knife with him, which was seized as a case exhibit.

If charged with robbery, he could face a jail term of between three and 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.