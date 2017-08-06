Man arrested for pushing on-duty NEA enforcement officer in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for using criminal force against an on-duty National Environment Agency (NEA) enforcement officer.

He had been caught throwing litter on the ground by two officers at Woodlands Square on July 18, but pushed one of them and fled when engaged.

Police officers from Jurong Police Division arrested him on July 26 after establishing his identity from CCTV images and intensive ground enquiry.

Investigations are ongoing.

Using criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty can result in a jail term of up to four years, a fine, or both, under section 353 of the Penal Code, chapter 224.