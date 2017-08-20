Man arrested for allegedly offering to buy upskirt videos of female students online

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of procuring indecent act by a minor.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of procuring indecent act by a minor. PHOTO: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly offering to buy upskirt videos of female students.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday (Aug 19), after investigations by officers from Tanglin Police Division. The police seized several items, including two laptops and a portable hard disk.

Between Wednesday and Friday, the police received several reports of advertisements on online marketplace Carousell and Locanto, which offered to purchase upskirt videos of female students.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the man could be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

