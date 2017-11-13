Man arrested for drink driving after accident that leaves car stranded on divider

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man, whose vehicle collided with another, sending it crashing into a centre guard railing in the East Coast area on Sunday (Nov 12) night, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

The accident occurred around 8.20pm on Sunday at the junction of East Coast Road and Still Road South, the police told The Straits Times.

Two cars - one black and one blue - were involved in the collision, which resulted in the blue car crashing into the divider in the middle of the junction.

There were no passengers in both vehicles, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The driver of the black car was turning left into Still Road South and the driver of the blue car was doing a U-turn when the vehicles collided, Shin Min reported.

A photo of the scene shows the centre guard railing badly damaged, and the bumper of the blue vehicle dislodged.

The man arrested is believed to be the driver of the black car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One person was injured, but refused to be taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.