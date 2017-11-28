Man arrested for burning police cameras in Boon Lay

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of vandalism in Boon Lay.

During a maintenance check on Monday (Nov 27), the exterior of police cameras installed at Block 212, Boon Lay Place, were burnt.

Jurong Police Division officers arrested the suspect within two hours, following ground enquiries and viewing of images from police cameras.

Anyone guilty of the offence of vandalism under section 3 of the Vandalism Act, chapter 241, can be fined up to $2,000 and jailed up to three years.

They can also be caned between three and eight strokes under sections 325(1) and 330(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cap. 68).

However, caning is not imposed for first offenders.