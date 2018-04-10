Man arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from pawnshop in Bendemeer

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth about $6,300 from a pawnshop in Bendemeer Road.

The police received a report on Sunday (April 8) about the theft.

The man had reportedly asked to try on a few pieces of jewellery, including two rings, two pendants and a gold chain.

After putting on the items, he reportedly dashed out of the shop. Employees from the shop gave chase, but he got away.

After receiving the report, officers from the Central Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and arrested the man on Monday.

He will be charged in court with the offence of theft in dwelling, which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police in their statement on Tuesday advised retailers to be vigilant against similar tactics and to keep a close watch on items in their display counters.