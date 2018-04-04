Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman, stealing man's phone and money at East Coast Park

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old man was arrested in November for allegedly molesting a woman.

On Wednesday (April 4), he was arrested again, this time for allegedly molesting another woman and stealing from a male victim.

On Tuesday, the police received a report that a 27-year-old woman had been molested by a man at East Coast Park.

That same day, a 38-year-old man reported that his mobile phone and money were stolen at East Coast Park.

Officers from Bedok Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him the next day.

He will be charged in court with the offence of theft and outrage of modesty.

If found guilty of theft, he can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or any combination of the three punishments.

He also will be charged in court for another case of outrage of modesty from November.

Another 27-year-old woman had made a report on Nov 14 last year, saying she was molested on a train travelling from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station towards Jurong East MRT Station.

Officers from Clementi Police Division identified him and arrested him on Nov 22 last year.

The police in their statement on Wednesday advised the public to take the following crime prevention measures:

- Be alert and attentive to your surroundings. Where possible, move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close to you.

- If you are molested, seek help immediately from those around you. Take note of the prominent features and attire of the suspect, as well as the direction in which he or she went.

- Call 999 as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early. If it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist in detaining the suspect while waiting for the police to arrive.