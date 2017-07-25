Man arrested at Nicoll Highway station for 'molesting' woman on train, who confronts him

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man who allegedly molested a woman on a train on Tuesday (July 25) morning was arrested after alighting.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, told the police at 8.53am on Tuesday that she was molested by a man while on a train going from Stadium MRT station to Nicoll Highway MRT station.

The Straits Times understands that both the woman and man alighted at Nicoll Highway MRT station, and the woman confronted the alleged molester and alerted station security.

He was arrested at the station.

Investigations against him are ongoing. If he is found guilty of the offence of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed up to two years, fined, or caned.

Earlier this month on July 10, another 33-year-old man was arrested after a woman said he molested her on a train going from Dhoby Ghaut MRT station to Raffles Place MRT station.