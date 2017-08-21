Man and daughter found dead at Pasir Ris block

A man was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris yesterday, while a woman believed to be his daughter was later found lying motionless in a flat in the same block.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51 at 1.30pm.

A 70-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. Investigations led to a 27-year-old woman found lying in the same state in a flat there. They were both pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbours told The Straits Times that eight people lived in the flat - the man, his wife, their three children, a son-in-law and two grandchildren.

The son-in-law, a Caucasian man married to the eldest daughter, was seen at 11.45pm leaving the unit. He declined to speak to ST when approached.

The woman who died is believed to be the middle child. Neighbours said the older man, who had a part-time job, was well known around the block as he was friendly. Police investigations are ongoing.

Lydia Lam, Samantha Boh and Ng Jun Sen