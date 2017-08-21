Man and daughter found dead at Pasir Ris block

Published
27 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

A man was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris yesterday, while a woman believed to be his daughter was later found lying motionless in a flat in the same block.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51 at 1.30pm.

A 70-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. Investigations led to a 27-year-old woman found lying in the same state in a flat there. They were both pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Neighbours told The Straits Times that eight people lived in the flat - the man, his wife, their three children, a son-in-law and two grandchildren.

The son-in-law, a Caucasian man married to the eldest daughter, was seen at 11.45pm leaving the unit. He declined to speak to ST when approached.

The woman who died is believed to be the middle child. Neighbours said the older man, who had a part-time job, was well known around the block as he was friendly. Police investigations are ongoing.

Lydia Lam, Samantha Boh and Ng Jun Sen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2017, with the headline 'Man and daughter found dead at Pasir Ris block'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice