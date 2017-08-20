Man, 70, and daughter, 27, found dead at Pasir Ris block

SINGAPORE - A man was found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris on Sunday (Aug 20), and a woman believed to be his daughter was later found lying motionless in a flat in the same block.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 560, Pasir Ris Street 51, at 1.30pm on Sunday.

A 70-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block. Investigations led to the finding of a 27-year-old woman in the same state in a flat on the second floor.

They were both pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

ST understands that the woman is the man's daughter. She was found with multiple stab wounds.

Police investigations are ongoing.