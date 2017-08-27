Man, 64, arrested for snatch theft of gold chain from woman, 80, in Henderson Crescent

SINGAPORE - A 64-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case of snatch theft, in Henderson Cresdent on Saturday (Aug 26).

The victim, an 80-year-old woman, reported to the police at about 11.32am, that her gold chain had been snatched by a man at Block 102, Henderson Crescent.

Officers from Clementi Police Division identified the suspect after extensive ground enquiries and the use of police cameras.

He was arrested at Geylang Lorong 39 later in the day, and the gold chain was recovered.

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday (Aug 28) for committing snatch theft, under section 356 of the Penal Code, chapter 224. He could be jailed between one to seven years, and also caned, if found guilty.