Man, 46, injured after car crashes into sweeper lorry at Farrer Flyover

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old man was injured after his car crashed into a mechanical sweeper lorry at the Farrer Flyover along Adam Road early Thursday (Dec 28).

The police was alerted to the accident along Adam Road towards Farrer Road at 4.02am.

The driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, a police spokesman said. The Straits Times understands that he suffered shoulder pains. There were no passengers in the car.

Photos shared online showed the silver Toyota with its bonnet and windscreen severely crushed, with metal shards strewn across the road.

There was no visible damage to the lorry.

It is believed that the car had hit the rear of the lorry, which was travelling at a slow speed while sweeping the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.