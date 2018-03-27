Man, 40, arrested for molesting woman on MRT

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

He had allegedly molested a 41-year-old woman on a train. The victim made a police report on Monday (March 26).

She had boarded the same train as the suspect, who molested her while on the train, preliminary investigation showed.

The suspect later alighted at Woodlands MRT Station. The victim trailed him to Woodlands Bus Interchange, where she sought assistance from a bus captain to detain him.

The police were informed and arrested the man.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of the offence of outrage of modesty faces up to two years' jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of the three penalties.

The Singapore Police Force had highlighted molestation incidents on public transport in their annual crime brief last month.

There were 207 cases last year, a spike of 60.5 per cent over the previous year.

The police said they will step up patrols at public transportation nodes and distribute advisories to commuters during peak travel hours.

Outrage of modesty advisory posters have been put up on the platform screen doors of MRT stations, along with public education videos, which are being screened at bus interchanges and train platforms.

Victims are advised to lodge reports of outrage of modesty as soon as possible.