Man, 32, arrested for causing death of motorcyclist in Woodlands accident

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old driver has been arrested in relation to the Woodlands accident that killed a motorcyclist.

The accident, involving two motorcycles, a car and a lorry, had occurred on Monday (Aug 7) evening at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 12 and Woodlands Avenue 1.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, after a car going in the opposite direction mounted the divider on the road and hit him.

The police told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the 32-year-old car driver and his female passenger were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. An infant from the car was also taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The car driver was later arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

The Straits Times understands that the motorcyclist who died was 30-year-old Muhammad Khairman Mohamed Sabari, also known as Irman Sabari.

His wife in a Facebook post said he would be taken to his home in Woodlands on Tuesday between noon and 2pm.

"We will leave for Muslim cemetery (pusara) after Zuhur prayers, at abt 2.30pm," wrote Elina Sabari.

"Please forgive any of his transgressions against you in this world, and if he has any debts still outstanding, please approach me personally. We pray that Allah (SWT) will shower His mercy on this man, and grant him the highest level of Paradise - Jannat Ul-Firdaus - and give his family patience in this difficult time."