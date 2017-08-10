Man, 29, killed after crashing car into concrete barrier in Raffles Boulevard

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man died from his injuries in hospital after crashing his car into a concrete barrier in Raffles Boulevard early on Thursday (Aug 10) morning.

The victim, who has been identified as Mr Ng Phing Keen, was understood to have lost control of his Honda Civic, which skidded and crashed into the barrier.

Personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene after it was alerted at 2.50am, found Mr Ng trapped in his vehicle.

He was extricated using hydraulic tools.

Mr Ng was taken to Singapore General Hospital, which was alerted to be on standby to receive him. The extent of his injuries was not clear.

He eventually succumbed to his wounds in hospital, a police spokesman told The Straits Times on Thursday afternoon.

Photos uploaded on citizen journalism website Stomp showed Mr Ng's car lodged in the barrier. Its front appeared to be badly damaged.



Mr Ng's car was lodged in the concrete barrier. PHOTO: STOMP



According to his Facebook profile, Mr Ng was a car enthusiast and ran a car accessories business called Keen's Car Stuff.

Several friends posted tributes to Mr Ng on their Facebook pages.

Wrote Samuel Ng: "Like my brother, like my best friend, like my comrade , my best friend Ng Phing Keen. You left the world so early bro... your hobby made you lose your life... I am so sad (about) your early departure bro. You left us tons of memories."

Police investigations are ongoing.