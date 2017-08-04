Man, 27, arrested for stealing from Grab car

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of theft from a Grab car.

The police said it received a report about the case on July 23, where about $450 in cash was stolen.

The Straits Times understands that the case is related to a viral video that has been making the rounds on social media.

The black-and-white video shows a passenger sitting in the middle of the back seat reaching in front to take something from the car's centre console when the driver is not looking, while the song Little Things by British band One Direction plays on the radio.

Officers from Jurong Police Division found the identity of the suspect through extensive enquiries and the aid of CCTV images, and arrested him on Thursday (Aug 3), police said in a press release on Friday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted for theft, the suspect could be jailed for up to three years, or fined, or both.

The police advised taxis and private-hire car drivers to take precautionary measures, such as placing personal valuables away from the vehicles' centre consoles, or places within the easy reach of passengers.

They should also be vigilant in safeguarding personal valuables, and be wary of anyone who may try to distract them.