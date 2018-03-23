Man arrested over series of mobile phone contract scams

SINGAPORE - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of mobile phone contract scams, the police said on Friday (March 23).

The police had received multiple reports from people in the first three months of the year saying that they were cheated by a man who offered monetary returns in exchange for mobile phone subscriptions.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect through extensive ground inquiries and follow-up investigations.

He was arrested in Bedok North Street 2 on Thursday.

He had persuaded his victims to sign up for mobile phone lines, in exchange for returns of between $300 and $500.

The suspect assured his victims that the mobile phone contracts would be terminated subsequently, with no charges incurred.

However, after taking the phones from the victims, the suspect sold them for a profit and became uncontactable.

He also did not terminate the phone lines, and the victims became saddled with phone bills.

He will be charged in court with the offence of cheating, which is punishable with a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.