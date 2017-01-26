Malls staying open over CNY weekend

If you are looking for a place to eat and shop over the long weekend, fret not - not all businesses will be closed for Chinese New Year.

Malls said they will be keeping normal operating hours over the public holidays, with a number of major retailers and eateries staying open on Saturday and Sunday.

Nearly half the tenants at Paragon and City Square Mall will remain open throughout the festive period, while at Compass One, about 50 of the mall's 208 tenants will operate on the first two days of Chinese New Year.

Among the businesses that will remain open at some of the malls are Paradise Hotpot, Food Republic, Zara, Cotton On and Toys 'R' Us.

Frasers Centrepoint said more tenants across its 12 malls are operating during the first three days of Chinese New Year compared with last year, the majority of which are food and beverage operators.

Tiffany Fumiko Tay

•Additional reporting by Raynold Toh