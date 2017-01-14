Mall brings CNY cheer to elderly patients

Ahead of Chinese New Year on Jan 28, Madam Ng Sook Cheng, 82, enjoyed a free hairstyling session yesterday, courtesy of Action Hair Salon - one of three Paragon mall tenants bringing festive cheer to elderly patients from the Home Nursing Foundation. Madam Ng and 12 others also had free makeovers by Make Up Store, and high tea at Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck Restaurant. Since Jan 9, the mall has been helping to raise funds for the Home Nursing Foundation, a charity that provides home care. Until Feb 11, shoppers can drop off a red packet of any amount in a donation box at the Paragon Concierge Counter on Level 1.