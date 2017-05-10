Male Singapore citizens and residents born from January to March 2000 to register for national service

SINGAPORE - National service registration for eligible men born in 2000 will start on May 24, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

Male Singapore citizens and Singapore permanent residents born between January and March 2000 can register themselves for their national service obligations from May 24 to June 13.

Registrants may register online at http://www.ns.sg or in person at the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) Podium at 3, Depot Road.

Any registrant may apply, whether online or personally, to postpone national service to complete his studies in Singapore.

If the application for postponement is successful, the registrant will receive a further notice as to when he is to report for enlistment.

Those who are not successful in his application for postponement, must during registration, appoint a date from Sept 15 to Oct 16, for a medical examination.

They should go for the medical screening at CMPB on the appointed date between 8am and 1pm.

For more information, call the NS eServices at 1800-3676767 or e-mail contact@ns.sg.