Malaysia's Defence Chief meets Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in introductory trip to Singapore

Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor being briefed on the capabilities of the AH-64D Apache helicopter at Sembawang Air Base, on May 11, 2017.
Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor being briefed on the capabilities of the AH-64D Apache helicopter at Sembawang Air Base, on May 11, 2017.PHOTO: MINDEF
General Affandi inspecting the guard of honour at Mindef on May 11, 2017.
General Affandi inspecting the guard of honour at Mindef on May 11, 2017.PHOTO: MINDEF
General Affandi shaking hands with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during the former's introductory visit to Singapore, on May 11, 2017.
General Affandi shaking hands with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during the former's introductory visit to Singapore, on May 11, 2017.PHOTO: MINDEF
General Affandi (third from right) being show the Information Fusion Centre (IFC)’s role in enhancing regional maritime information-sharing, on May 11, 2017.
General Affandi (third from right) being show the Information Fusion Centre (IFC)’s role in enhancing regional maritime information-sharing, on May 11, 2017.PHOTO: MINDEF
General Affandi (left) speaking with liaison officers deployed with the IFC, on May 11, 2017.
General Affandi (left) speaking with liaison officers deployed with the IFC, on May 11, 2017.PHOTO: MINDEF
Published
50 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Malaysia's Chief of Defence Force met with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Thursday (May 11) morning, on the second day of his three-day introductory trip to Singapore.

Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) General Dato' Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor also called on his Singapore counterpart Lieutenant-General Perry Lim and inspected a Guard of Honour, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release on Thursday.

Gen Affandi visited Sembawang Air Base on Thursday afternoon, where he was briefed on the roles and capabilities of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Participation Command and viewed the AH-64D helicopter on static display.

He also visited the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) - where an International Liaison Officer from the Royal Malaysian Navy is currently deployed - at the Changi Command and Control Centre at Changi Naval Base.

There, Gen Affandi was briefed on the IFC's role in enhancing regional maritime information-sharing.

Gen Affandi will be in Singapore till Friday (May 12).

His visit underscores the warm and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia, Mindef said.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the MAF interact regularly through professional exchanges, courses and multilateral exercises, including those under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), a series of ongoing defence agreements between Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

The SAF and the MAF also work closely together to enhance maritime security through the Malacca Straits Patrol, Mindef said.

These interactions have enhanced mutual understanding, cooperation and friendship between both armed forces.

