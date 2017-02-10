Malaysia's Chief of Army on introductory visit to Singapore

The Chief of Army of the Malaysian Armed Forces, General Dato' Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim, called on Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen, at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Friday (Feb 10) morning.
General Dato’ Sri Zulkiple Bin Haji Kassim inspecting the Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence.
General Zulkiple, who is in Singapore for an introductory visit from Feb 8 to 10, also called on Chief of Army Major-General Melvyn Ong earlier on Friday after inspecting a Guard of Honour at Mindef.

As part of his programme, General Zulkiple visited Headquarters 3rd Singapore Division on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, Mindef said: "General Zulkiple's visit underscores the warm and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia."

It added that the armies of both countries interact regularly in a range of activities, which have enhanced the mutual understanding and friendship between the two armies.

These activities include professional exchanges, the annual bilateral Exercise Semangat Bersatu, and multilateral activities under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements and Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus framework.

