Malaysian on death row in Singapore seeking intervention from Malaysian government

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian on death row in Singapore is filing a judicial review on Monday (Jan 16) in a bid to get the Malaysian government to intervene, The Malay Mail Online reported.

S. Prabagaran, 29, who was sentenced to death in 2014 after being found guilty of drug trafficking, is hoping to compel Putrajaya to file a case with the International Court of Justice against Singapore.

His lawyer, Mr N. Surendran, told The Malay Mail that this was the only avenue left open to Prabagaran.

"He had exhausted all his appeals and the only way for him is for the Malaysian government to intervene and file a case with ICJ against the Republic of Singapore."

Mr Surendran also said that he hoped the judicial review would at least delay Prabagaran's execution.

"The hope is that Singapore will push back the execution while the matter is still pending in Malaysian courts," he said.

In 2012, Prabagaran, then 24, was found with 22.24g of diamorphine, the pure form of heroin, in the car he was driving at Woodlands Checkpoint.

He was convicted in September 2014 and an appeal in November 2015 was unsuccessful.