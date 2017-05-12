Malaysian Armed Forces chief here on 3-day visit

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday met Malaysia's top military officer, who is here on a three-day introductory trip to Singapore.

The Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), General Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, who assumed the post last December, also called on his Singapore counterpart, Lieutenant-General Perry Lim, and inspected a guard of honour, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said.

Gen Affandi, who is in Singapore until today, visited Sembawang Air Base yesterday afternoon, where he was briefed on the roles and capabilities of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's Participation Command, and viewed the AH-64D helicopter on static display.

He also visited the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) - where an international liaison officer from the Royal Malaysian Navy is currently deployed - at the Changi Command and Control Centre at Changi Naval Base. There, Gen Affandi was briefed on the IFC's role in enhancing regional maritime information-sharing.

His visit underscores the warm and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia, Mindef said.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the MAF interact regularly through professional exchanges, courses and multilateral exercises, including those under the ambit of the Five Power Defence Arrangements, a series of ongoing defence agreements between Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

The SAF and the MAF also work closely together to enhance maritime security through the Malacca Strait Patrol, Mindef said.

These interactions have enhanced mutual understanding, cooperation and friendship between both armed forces.