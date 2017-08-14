Malaysia recalls 5 types of Ribena concentrate as products were exposed to air during bottling

Malaysia has recalled batches of Ribena concentrate, after it found that the products were exposed to air during the bottling process. This means the cordials may spoil before the indicated expiry date.

As a precautionary measure, Ribena Malaysia withdrew the affected batches from warehouses, distributors and retailers from Aug 12, it said in a statement on Monday (Aug 14).

Five types of Ribena concentrate with specific expiry dates are affected: Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant Regular; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Strawberry; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Blueberry; and Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Apple.

Although not every bottle is affected, Ribena Malaysia advised consumers not to drink the product if it appears unusual, tastes or smells sourish, or if they doubt its quality.

Ribena Malaysia said further investigations - including what caused the product quality deterioration - are still ongoing and should be completed early next week.

Production of Ribena concentrate products has also been halted at the contract manufacturing facility until all investigations are completed.

The Straits Times has contacted Suntory Beverage & Food Asia and the Agri-food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) for more information.